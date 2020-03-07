Coronavirus: Test results of three people awaited

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical Education minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Friday that three people who were suspected to be infected with coronavirus have been tested and results are awaited.

Joint director for communicable diseases at the health department Dr Prakash said the three people are Indians who returned from countries where the virus is prevalent. One person has been kept in isolation at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), one at Hassan Medical College, and the third is at Vijayapura. Five people who tested negative for the virus are also still in isolation.

Mask manufacturing companies have been asked to step up production and pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies have been told to ensure prices are not ratched up, Sudhakar said.

“BBMP has asked all mall operators to ensure no huge gatherings are allowed and should provide masks to people. Workers should be given sanitisers and toilets should be cleaned six times a day. Staff should also keep close watch on CCTV footage to check for symptoms among people.”

Awareness programmes are being held in schools on precautionary and hygienic measures, Block Health Education Officer M Revanna said.

So far 717 persons have been identified for observation. As many as 469 people are still under home quarantine, including people who have travelled to COVID-19-affected countries and people who were in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

So far 343 samples of symptomatic persons are sent for testing and 296 samples came back negative.