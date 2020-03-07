Magic of superfoods

Vibha Harish By

BENGALURU: Superfoods are nutrient-packed food that are useful building blocks and supplements for a healthy lifestyle. They also strengthen our immune system and keep us healthy and active. Superfoods are becoming increasingly popular among the public as they offer optimal health benefits.

Goji Berry

Goji Berry is a medicinal plant which has roots in ancient China. It is a good source for Vitamin A, Vitamin C, fibre, iron, and zinc. Goji Berry is used to treating eyes, liver and kidney and should be avoided by one who has diabetics, blood pressure and is not advisable for pregnant women.

Spirulina

It is a biomass of blue-green algae that grows in both fresh and saltwater. Spirulina contains several nutrients, including the B vitamins, beta-carotene and vitamin E. It is touted as a “superfood,” as it boosts immunity, fights allergies, and reduces fatigue. It also strengthens the immune system, helps with digestion, balances the body’s pH, and reduces inflammation.

Astragalus

It is a herb that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It has several health benefits, including immune-boosting, anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory effects.

Alfalfa seeds

A plant that has been grown as feed for livestock for hundreds of years. Alfalfa seeds can be taken as a supplement or can be sprouted and eaten in the form of alfalfa sprouts. This has been proven to help lower cholesterol and has benefits for blood sugar control and relieving symptoms of menopause.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin and other chemicals which decrease swelling and inflammation. Curcumin, one of the primary ingredients in turmeric, is highly anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory. It is rich in antioxidants and iron and helps boost immunity and energy levels.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are full of nutrients which include phosphorus, magnesium and Vitamin B-6, B1, copper, essential fatty acids and other minerals. They are also good for muscle-building and great for your immunity. Sprinkle these seeds atop your salad or in your morning bowl of muesli and oats.

Microgreens

Microgreens are micro varieties of vegetable greens that are an emerging type of speciality green that people can buy from shops or grow at home from the seeds of vegetables, herbs, or grains. Microgreens contain up to 40 times higher levels of vital nutrients than their mature counter

parts.



The author is the founder of Cosmix