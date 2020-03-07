Home Cities Bengaluru

Magic of superfoods

Superfoods are nutrient-packed food that are useful building blocks and supplements for a healthy lifestyle.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Vibha Harish
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Superfoods are nutrient-packed food that are useful building blocks and supplements for a healthy lifestyle. They also strengthen our immune system and keep us healthy and active. Superfoods are becoming increasingly popular among the public as they offer optimal health benefits.

Goji Berry
Goji Berry is a medicinal plant which has roots in ancient China. It is a good source for Vitamin A, Vitamin C, fibre, iron, and zinc. Goji Berry is used to treating eyes, liver and kidney and should be avoided by one who has diabetics, blood pressure and is not advisable for pregnant women.

Spirulina
It is a biomass of blue-green algae that grows in both fresh and saltwater. Spirulina contains several nutrients, including the B vitamins, beta-carotene and vitamin E. It is touted as a “superfood,” as it boosts immunity, fights allergies, and reduces fatigue. It also strengthens the immune system, helps with digestion, balances the body’s pH, and reduces inflammation.

Astragalus
It is a herb that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It has several health benefits, including immune-boosting, anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory effects. 

Alfalfa seeds
A plant that has been grown as feed for livestock for hundreds of years. Alfalfa seeds can be taken as a supplement or can be sprouted and eaten in the form of alfalfa sprouts. This has been proven to help lower cholesterol and has benefits for blood sugar control and relieving symptoms of menopause. 

Turmeric 
Turmeric contains curcumin and other chemicals which decrease swelling and inflammation. Curcumin, one of the primary ingredients in turmeric, is highly anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory. It is rich in antioxidants and iron and helps boost immunity and energy levels.

Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are full of nutrients which include phosphorus, magnesium and Vitamin B-6, B1, copper, essential fatty acids and other minerals. They are also good for muscle-building and great for your immunity. Sprinkle these seeds atop your salad or in your morning bowl of muesli and oats. 

Microgreens
Microgreens are micro varieties of vegetable greens that are an emerging type of speciality green that people can buy from shops or grow at home from the seeds of vegetables, herbs, or grains. Microgreens contain up to 40 times higher levels of vital nutrients than their mature counter
parts.
 
The author is the founder of Cosmix

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp