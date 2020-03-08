Woman cabbie drives home success

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From working as a domestic help at the tender age of 14 to becoming the only female Ola outstation driver-partner from Bengaluru, Mahalakshmi, a farmer’s daughter from Chitradurga, now plans on opening a driving school to build confidence among women who are scared to get behind the wheel.

Mahalakshmi’s job demands long working hours, away from home. Despite studying only till Class 10, Mahalakshmi was determined to stand on her own two feet. “I always aspired to be self-sufficient. When I came across an Ola advertisement that the company was hiring women drivers, I knew this was my chance to finally being independent,” she said.

Five years on, Mahalakshmi feels proud of her achievement. “It has been five years since I joined the can aggregator, and my earnings have grown exponentially. Both my children are studying in ICSE schools,” she said.