Amid coronavirus scare, Cholera-like gastro disease on rise in Bengaluru

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City hospitals are reporting the emergence of a cholera-like disease which, surprisingly, displays cholera-like symptoms, but their samples show no presence of the bacteria which cause the disease, the Vibrio Cholera bacterium.

The symptoms presented in patients suffering from this Cholera-like disease include diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting, and exhaustion. Doctors dealing with these cases are unable to determine what it is.

And these Cholera-like cases are being reported in much larger numbers than Cholera itself.

For instance, according to Dr Sandeep MS, senior consultant, gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospitals, while his hospital received three confirmed cases of Cholera, there were a whopping 60 cases of gastrointestinal disorders with symptoms very similar to Cholera, but which were not Cholera as the samples of stools lacked the presence of Vibrio Cholera bacteria.

Cases of this mysterious Cholera-like disease are also being reported at Manipal Hospital.

“Patients are coming with diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting, exhaustion and once we conduct stools hanging drop test, it tests negative for Vibrio Cholera bacterium. I have received three confirmed cases of Cholera and 60 gastrointestinal disorders with symptoms similar to Cholera,” said Dr Sandeep of Apollo Hospitals.

“We received one confirmed case of Cholera, two others are awaiting results and remaining 3 to 4 cases are with Cholera-like symptoms. Faecal contamination of water of roadside food are the cause of Cholera. Monitoring of vitals — kidney and liver — is done during this time,” said Dr Manohar KN, consultant, Internal Medicines, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road.

However, Dr BK Vijendra, Chief Health Officer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said there are several bacterial infections that mimic Cholera which comes under acute gastroenteritis. He feels one of these bacteria could be causing such Cholera-like symptoms.

The Cholera-like symptoms are being treated using the same treatment (antibiotics) that is being used for Cholera in some of the cases.

In others, they just hydrate the patients.

“Cholera is treated with an antibiotic medicine but this may not be of help in Cholera-like cases. Hydration treatment is given in these situations. For every 200 ml fluid lost in a diarrhoea episode, one needs 3 to 4 litres of water mixed with ORS every day,” said Dr Sandeep of Apollo.

Doctors caution that whether it is Cholera or Cholera-like symptoms, the patients need to seek early treatment.

In Cholera, 8 to 10 litres of body fluids are lost per day, said Dr Sheela Chakravarthy, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

“There has been a sewage leak somewhere which has led to the sudden outbreak, after nearly 25 years,” Dr Sheela said.

BBMP has recorded 17 cases of Cholera in its core areas — 8 in the east zone, 7 in the south zone and 2 in west zone. There are 25 suspected Cholera cases in these areas.