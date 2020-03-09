Home Cities Bengaluru

Coronavirus scare: Cab bookings in Bengaluru drop drastically as techies work from home

Somashekar K of Namma Chaalakara Trade Union said that passengers who find that the driver is coughing, sneezing and has a cold, do not step into cabs.

Published: 09th March 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Passengers wear protective masks at the Bengaluru railway station. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With IT/BT companies in the city asking their employees to work from home for the next 14 days or so, also people cutting down on travel in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, cab bookings have dropped significantly.

Cab drivers say they have seen a drop in rides, especially to and from the tech corridors such as Electronics City, Whitefield, Marathahalli and also from Kempegowda International Airport. 

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Saudi-returned virus suspect dies in Bengal; total cases now 39

“Techies working from home for the next few weeks has resulted in a 30 per cent reduction in cab bookings for us. We are struggling to pay vehicle loan EMIs, home rent, fuel and maintenance of the cab. If we don’t pay, the vehicle will be seized and we will not be given loan from another bank,” said Ramesh Gowda, a member of the Bruhat Bengaluru Taxi Drivers Union. Drivers-cum-owners too have no respite. 

Gandasi Sadananda Swamy, president of Indian Vehicle Drivers Trade Union said, “As many as 63 major software companies, including firms in ITPL, Bagmane Tech Park, Infosys, Wipro, RMZ, all the seven Accenture offices in the city, companies in Sarjapur, Whitefield and Bannerghatta and others, tie up with transport companies to ferry lakhs of their employees to and fro daily. With several of them asking their employees to work from home, we are suffering about 40 per cent loss in business.”

“From our average daily earning of Rs 3,000 we pay Rs 1,200 towards EMI and spend on diesel. Now we aren't getting bookings. Drivers of Ola and Uber, who would get individual bookings from techies, are also finding their business dull. Nearly 8,000 cabs ply every day to the Airport and their business is affected too,” Swamy said. The union plans to submit a representation to Minister of IT, BT and ST, Dr N Ashwathnarayan, requesting the government that companies compensate transport agencies with whom they have tie-ups for the work-from-home period. 

He said that 1.47 lakh cab drivers are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak and repaying bank loans and paying children’s school fees has become a challenge.

Somashekar K of Namma Chaalakara Trade Union said that passengers who find that the driver is coughing, sneezing and has a cold, do not step into cabs. “In the exam season, booking are generally down for tourist cabs. This time, however, it is much worse and we are not able to even save Rs 500 by end of the day. Companies have asked people to work from home for two weeks and drivers are sitting idle,” he said.

Pre-KG, kindergarten classes suspended

The Department of Public Instruction has ordered all pre-KG, LKG and UKG classes at schools in Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North and Bengaluru Rural to remain closed until further notice.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar confirmed this in a tweet on Sunday night.

This is a precautionary measure owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and applies to all government, aided and private schools. The order followed a request made by Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, requesting closure of pre-schools. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Bengaluru techies
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp