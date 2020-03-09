Home Cities Bengaluru

This International Women’s Day, Bengaluru focuses on health

Bengaluru celebrated International Women’s Day on Sunday through various events focusing on health, security and upliftment of womenfolk. 

Published: 09th March 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

A foreigner shares a light moment with folk artistes during Women’s Day celebrations organised by Bengaluru City Police East Division at 1 MG mall

A foreigner shares a light moment with folk artistes during Women’s Day celebrations organised by Bengaluru City Police East Division at 1 MG mall. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

The Trained Nurses Association of India organised a free health check-up and blood donation camp along with other organisations and 30 health service providers.

“The camp for men and women was held in JP Nagar. Check-up included complete blood count, electrocardiogram, blood pressure, red blood cell count, hemoglobin test, pap smear, breast and lung examination, urine test, sputum test, dental and eye check-up and cataract surgery, among others,” said association secretary Girijamba. 

As many as 870 people registered for the camp, which was also held to mark the bicentennial birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

Aster RV Hospital organised a 3 km ‘Walk against Cancer’ in association with Amruthavarshini Mahila Sangha, which saw participation from more than 250 citizens from all walks of life — including cancer survivors, fighters and working professionals.

Dr Sunil Eshwar, Lead Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster RV Hospital addressed the participants, saying, “Breast and cervical cancers are detected in the third or fourth stage, whereas in most developed countries these are found and treated while the cancer is still in the first or second stage.

This International Women’s Day, we urge our women to pay attention to the early signs of cancer such as lumps on the breast, unusual nipple discharge, sharp pain or dimpling in the breast, unusual menstrual bleeding or vaginal discharge, or painful sexual intercourse and seek advice for it.”  

Child Rights and You (CRY) organised ‘Not Yet’, a ceremonial wedding procession where people were asked to attend the marriage of a young girl representing the truth of 6,53,131 married girl children in Karnataka. 

Mock invitations were given out asking people to join the ceremony. The invitation contained information on child marriage, and also provided information on how common people can support the cause.

SPARSH Hospital organised a Special Initiative Ride to spread awareness focused on initiating downloads of the Suraksha app for women safety.

The ride was flagged off by Lakshmi Narayan, DCP, Bengaluru. 

“A lot of women are unaware of the existence of this app; we want more and more women to download the app for their safety, which will them distress to alert police for help, as it is linked to the police control room and patrolling vehicles in the city,” the DCP said.

TAGS
bengaluru International Women's Day Women's Day
