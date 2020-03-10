Dowry case against Sachin Bansal: Family to appear before police on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The family of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, who is accused of demanding dowry from his wife, is set to appear before Koramangala police on Tuesday.

Bansal reportedly applied for bail soon after his wife Priya had filed the dowry case with the police on February 28.

A senior officer of Koramangala police station said, “We contacted the advocate of Bansal over the phone and asked him (Bansal) to appear before the police to give his statement. We have asked all the accused — Sachin Bansal, his parents Sat Prakash and Kiran Bansal and brother Nithin Bansal to come the station. We then will decide weather to arrest them or issue summons based on the interrogation.”

It is also said that the Bansal family had approached the court for anticipatory bail, but the petition was rejected.

Priya in her complaint alleged that her father had spent Rs 50 lakh for her wedding in 2008, but her husband demanded 11 lakh in cash instead of a car. She was being harassed by her in-laws since 2019, she said. She also alleged that her husband had sexually harassed her younger sister when he was in Delhi. Sachin Bansal is currently the CEO of Navi Technologies.

Sachin Bansal’s spokesperson refused to comment on the issue when The New Indian Express contacted on Monday.