Transwomen to take centre stage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Director Sharanya Ramprakash’s Nava tells the stories of nine urban transwomen through nine rasas. In this heartfelt performance by Dramanon, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Aravani Art Project, these transwomen, who have never been on stage before, bring their bodies, voices, and stories, deliberately silenced and willfully ignored to reclaim their rightful place – the centre stage.

Listen to Veena, Chandri, Shanti, Prarthana, Jyothi, Sandhya, Swetha, Purushi and Thara share with you a different kind of Navarasa. Chandri’s Abhbuta is about how she wore a saree for the first time. Shanti flips our understanding of Bhibatsa with a story of how she crawled through a sewage pipe to come out clean on the other side. Prarthana tells you her secret to Shrungara,

Thara makes a journey to meet her son and discovers Karuna, while Swetha explores memory of her childhood friend. The performers tell stories, sing, dance, laugh, regale, provoke and challenge you. This project is supported by the India Foundation for the Arts, under the Project 560 programme. The production will be staged on March 15, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Contact: 9945281772 for details.