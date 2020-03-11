Home Cities Bengaluru

Forest department plans to suspend eco-tourism as coronavirus cases pile-up

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punati Sridhar, said it is advisable for people not to gather in large numbers in public places.

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU: Officials of Karnataka state forest department are planning to take a decision over suspending eco-tourism and safari in forest areas. This comes after the number of COVID-19 cases have increased in Bengaluru. It is also because of the fear over the news of bird flu.

The Kerala government has suspended safaris, eco-tourism and adventure activities in forest areas till March 31 in the wake of rise in number of COVID-19 cases, after which the next course of action will be decided.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Sanjai Mohan told The New Indian Express that so far no decision was taken and they are thinking about it.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punati Sridhar, said it is advisable for people not to gather in large numbers in public places. “The department is thinking of the next course of action,” he added.

Meanwhile, many adventure activities and eco-tourism activities as part of summer camps, by private firms, have been suspended. During summer vacations, nature and adventure lovers organise summer camps for children, like water sports and trekking.

“We had planned trips to Chikkamagaluru, Dandeli and Shivamogga, where there is water, scope for adventure activities and trekking. However, with some cases reported in Bengaluru, parents are in fear and have cancelled all activities till government announces that the situation is normal,” said D Narayan,an organiser.

