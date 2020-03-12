STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizens call for committee to check projects in Bannerghatta ESZ

Submitting a memorandum to the Chief Secretary, the Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust (BNCT) has asked for the formation of both a monitoring committee and a zonal plan.

A screen grab of a video of an elephant that ventured into a human settlement |EXPRESS

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With incidents of man-animal conflicts from the southern part of the city on the rise, the notification of 269 sqkm as Eco-Sensitive Zone has become imperative, citizens and activists say. Following the Karnataka High Court’s interim orders, citizens and petitioners have called for a monitoring committee for Bannerghatta ESZ. The HC’s interim order states that no new developments or commercial activities can take place in the default ESZ of 10km as per Supreme Court directions.

Submitting a memorandum to the Chief Secretary, the Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust (BNCT) has asked for the formation of both a monitoring committee and a zonal plan. The interim relief will operate prospectively and will not affect commercial and developmental activities which are already in the 10 km area around Bannerghatta. However, any new activity will need prior statutory approvals.

The draft ESZ notification prescribes the constitution of a monitoring committee headed by the regional commissioner, Mysuru, and other officials. This is to monitor and scrutinize the existing and proposed projects falling in regulated category. It also prescribes the formulation of a Zonal Master Plan which shall regulate development in ESZ.

Bhanu Prakash of BNCT said, “Neither the monitoring committee has been constituted nor the zonal master plan drawn. This is leading to destructive land use which ought to have been controlled even in the default ESZ.”Projects that are prohibited or violate the regulations should be stopped, he added.

Citizens campaign
Meanwhile, 35,000 citizens have signed up for a Save Bannerghatta Campaign in the city. Urban conservationist Vijay Nishanth said, “Earlier one lakh people came out in support and this resulted in the Centre advising the state to go in for 269 sqkm. Once again people have supported it and it shows how important Bannerghatta is for the city’s well being.”On the ESZ issue, sources in the Forest Ministry said, “Only after discussions with the Chief Minister and if he agrees to retain the original ESZ of 269 sqkm will the forest minister will write to the Centre for revision of the 2018 draft.”

