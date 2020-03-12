Helping women not ‘see red’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an intent to make ‘that time of the month’ easier for women, Deepa Kumar, founder of Yashram Brands Unlimited (YBU) decided to come up with Adira Period Panty. The product, created in 2009, addresses all areas of staining, which are front, back and inner thigh. It is for this that they have received patents in India and the USA.

The Bengaluru-based company that has 18 employees, developed this fashionable, well-fitting underwear with ‘superpowers’. “Though sanitary napkins promise a stain-free period, the overflow or shifting of the napkin lets the fluid pass through and stain the outer garment,” she says.

There are two fits – Boxer and Hipster. While Hipster prevents staining in the front and back regions, while Boxer prevents staining in the front, back and inner thigh region. Kumar said: “Being a woman, physical and psychological challenges during periods are intrinsic. Through Adira Intimates, I have been solving issues that I face as a woman,” she says.

However, catering to the needs of rural women seems like a long way to go. “The fact that period is still a taboo subject is not helping. Hopefully, we should make the period panty available for every young girl in the rural markets,” Kumar said, adding that the self-funded firm has also engaged in creating awareness about the product.