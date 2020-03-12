STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Know the science behind fasting therapy

Fasting therapy is an established therapeutic approach within the clinical departments for alternative and integrative medicine.

Published: 12th March 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr K Shanmugam 
Express News Service

Fasting therapy is an established therapeutic approach within the clinical departments for alternative and integrative medicine. It has proven beneficial effects on patients suffering from chronic diseases, especially rheumatic diseases. Observational and clinical data as well as the research-based evidence of caloric restriction and fasting have indicated the clinical benefits of the practice on hypertension, metabolic diseases, inflammatory diseases, pain syndromes, psychosomatic disorders, and atopic diseases. Fasting is also becoming a cornerstone of preventive care, one of the main areas of focus in the national effort to tackle the surge of non-communicable diseases. Non-communicable diseases are currently responsible for over 61 percent of deaths in our country.

The ideal way
Fasting is the practice of abstaining from solid foods and stimulants such as nicotine and caffeine for a fixed time period. When practised properly, you will experience vitality and reduced cravings. While fasting, you typically drink fresh fruit juices, lime juice, honey, and vegetable soups etc leading to a maximum of 300 Kcal a day. The process stimulates your excretory systems, including the liver, kidneys, intestines, skin, and lungs. You also need to maintain a proper balance between rest and exercise.

To adopt a successful and healthy lifestyle after the fast, you need to mindfully reintroduce intake of solid foods. The body has the ability to toggle from exogenous supplies to endogenous reserves. However, the process also has metabolic, cardiovascular and psychological effects that must be monitored thoroughly. Water fasting and other modified regimens display certain differences, although they all entail limiting or restricting the intake of food for a specified time period. The terms are often used interchangeably, and fasting is also used to describe weight loss regimens like low-calorie diets of 800 Kcal a day. Let us take a look at three of the most commonly practised techniques of fasting.

Water fasting: According to a study published in the Lancet, water fasting has proven to be an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. However, in the instances of comorbidity, it is not advised to observe water fasting without medical supervision. If you have never tried water fasting before, prepare yourself by gradually reducing the food intake for four days prior to the fast. The fast lasts anywhere between 24 and 72 hours. During this period, you are only allowed to drink water. Break the fast with small meals and gradually increase your food intake once you feel comfortable.

Therapeutic fasting:  This is a supervised and inpatient fasting regimen that is used for prevention or therapy. Patients are prescribed a diet that consists of consuming 250 ml of vegetable broth, 250 ml of vegetable juice, 30 gm of honey and 2 litre of fluid intake in the form of water and herbal teas. For extended fasting periods, buttermilk is added to the diet. Apart from the physical aspect, there are psychosocial benefits, which are mediated by the group dynamics as a result of people fasting together.
 

Intermittent fasting:  The abundance of research on the benefits of caloric restriction, has established protocols of intermittent or alternate fasting into medical practice as well as clinical research. Alternate fasting or a fixed combination schedule, which entails alternating between eating days when the subject is made to consume food as desired and fasting days when the intake of food is withheld or restricted. This variant can be practised on a regular basis. It reduces the risk of diabetes and heart disease and had potentially beneficial effects on cancer treatment, although we need more research to establish it conclusively.

Fasting, by its very nature, is interdisciplinary because it has an effect on physiologic regulatory and metabolic and organ systems, not to mention the psychological state of the subject. However, active collaboration has proven to produce a better response. The experience of your doctor also plays a decisive role. For best results, practice it under the guidance of a licensed naturopath.

The author is assistant CMO, Jindal Naturecure Institute

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp