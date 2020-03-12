STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Of sarod and symphonies

Soumik Datta’s tryst with the sarod began quite by chance. His family’s relocation to London led to him stumbling upon his great grandmother’s sarod.

Published: 12th March 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

Soumik Datta’s tryst with the sarod began quite by chance. His family’s relocation to London led to him stumbling upon his great grandmother’s sarod. “It has a complex sound that gave me a sense of yearning for the home I had left behind,” says Datta, who has two decades of experience with the instrument. But what brings the British-Indian sarod maestro to Bengaluru? An upcoming collaboration with his friend and actor Nithya Menen for her first single, he says. 

The 35-year-old recalls his foray into music and shares how he used to carry the sarod with him to boarding school. He then began composing music, with his influences lying well within the family, given his parents were musicians, albeit not professionally. His talent soon took him places, even giving him the chance to play with Jay-Z and Beyonce at the Royal Albert Hall in 2006. Ask him why he refused the offer to tour with them and he says, “I was working with Talvin Singh back then and we performed with the duo who wanted us to join the tour. I knew I never wanted to be a session musician.”

Pic credit: Etienne Gilfillan

Datta’s love for the instrument also was the inspiration for his 2019 album Jangal, a five-track album that revolved around climate change. “My instrument has been carved out of a tree, with goat skin and a stainless steel fretboard, which emits greenhouse gases. This made me wonder about its carbon footprint. As part of our survival in society we neglect how we are impacting the environment,” he explains.

The same year, he embarked on the travelogue ‘Rhythms Of India’ on BBC. Hosted by the London-based musician, the series featured musicians like TM Krishna, Bickram Ghosh, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Javed Akhtar. It also included Parvaaz from Bengaluru and premiered in India on January 25. “The final episode focused on new independent music. I was fascinated with what new fusion looks like. If communities in India imbibe hip-hop which is from the Bronx and write lyrics in regional languages, does that make it Indian? Is it the language that makes music Indian,” asks Datta, adding that the new generation is influenced by American and Western cultures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp