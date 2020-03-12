STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Start-ups welcome lifting of crypto ban

Experts opine that Centre should introduce a tax clause in the Bill for cryptocurrency trade and ensure the security of assets in the crypto exchanges.

Published: 12th March 2020 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Start-ups working in the cryptocurrency space in India have welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to quash the Reserve Bank of India’s April 2018 order banning financial institutions from trading in the virtual currency. However, stakeholders will adopt a wait-and-watch policy, especially since finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted at tabling a Bill titled Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2019 in parliament soon after the interministerial committee had recommended banning all kinds of cryptocurrencies in India. 

Experts opine that Centre should introduce a tax clause in the Bill for cryptocurrency trade and ensure the security of assets in the crypto exchanges. “We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to lift RBI’s ban on trading in cryptocurrency. We believe that banning #tech is not the solution, a risk-based framework must be developed to regulate and monitor cryptocurrencies and tokens,” said apex IT industry body Nasscom.

Manit Parekh, India head of edutech firm ELSA Corp, who has dealt with Blockchain and cryptocurrency for 14 years, opined that the court order can have a massive impact on cryptocurrency sector overall, and give a big boost to start-ups that work with Blockchain technology. Blockchain is a digital ledger that keeps track of all the cryptocurrency transactions, updated in real time. 

“A lot of start-ups working with Blockchain technology can now shift their focus to cryptocurrency and even raise funds other than the traditional means of institutional and venture capital investments. The decision will also enable more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to come into the crypto space in India, which wasn’t favourable due to a highly regulated environment and no-aid from the banks. Many foreign firms bringing FDI in verticals such as supply chain, finance and security that work with Blockchain technology will enter the Indian markets after the removal of the ban,” Parekh said. Many foreign crypto exchanges, though not directly, banned from working in India, had expressed displeasure over the strict regulatory environment in the country as they refrained from trading here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cryptocurrency Start-ups
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp