Tech-savvy senior IPS officer to retire early

Says he would like to create technology consultancy in Bengaluru

Published: 12th March 2020 06:42 AM

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer of 1989 batch and Additional Director General of Police (Police Computer Wing) Sanjay Sahay will be relieved from service on March 31.

Sahay had sought voluntary retirement from the coveted all India service for “personal reasons”, and the same has been accepted. “He is permitted to retire from service,” read the state government notification issued on Tuesday.

Sahay, who had set up the police IT ecosystem for Karnataka, which later came under the broader spectrum of Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) - a Central government project, is a known public speaker on information technology, cyber security and management issues. He told TNIE that he would like to “create a technology consultancy/marketplace platform in Bengaluru.”

“I would like to use my expertise on digital transformation with community being my main focus,” he added. The IPS officer was one of the main architects of Police Hackathon held in the state last year. He has been delivering guest lectures at premium institutes and corporate offices on governance, technology, management and self improvement.

Annamalai led the way
Sanjay Sahay is the second IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre to have sought voluntary retirement from service within a span of a year, citing “personal reasons”. His junior K Annamalai of 2011 batch, who had resigned from the IPS in May 2019, is now pursuing a different career path towards nation building. He along with some other like-minded people, is starting a volunteer-driven organisation in Karnataka and his home state of Tamil Nadu.

