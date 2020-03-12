Uber, BPAC release report on sustainable mobility

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Uber and the Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) released a report highlighting several measures to promote sustainable mobility in Bengaluru.

Speaking to TNIE, Uber’s head of cities, India and South Asia, Prabhjeet Singh, said that the cab aggregator was in talks with both private and public transport agencies for a proposal similar to the incorporation of Delhi’s public transport information into its app last year to fulfil last mile connectivity.

On asked if Bengaluru can sustain bike taxis, Singh said, “The city is well positioned to welcome bike taxis as it has fast-growing metro rail service.”

The report suggests that to create-modal solutions for sustainable mobility in the city “the government needs to encourage shared mobility and public transport among citizens.”

Revathy Ashok, managing trustee and CEO, BPAC said, “This initiative is what Bengaluru needs as the government, public officials, citizen groups and citizens have all been included to not only understand the city’s mobility but also work collaboratively towards finding solutions in an inclusive manner.”