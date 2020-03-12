STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Upcoming book fair aims to unbox love for reading 

Bibliophiles are drawn to book fairs like moths to a flame. But the ‘Load The Box’ fair aims to be different.

Published: 12th March 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Nishi Trivedi
Express News Service

Bibliophiles are drawn to book fairs like moths to a flame. But the ‘Load The Box’ fair aims to be different. This is the second edition of this book fair, conducted by Kitablovers. Here, readers have no limit on the number of books they can take with them. They will have to pay only for the type of box they decide to get for themselves. Choose from ‘Money saver’ at Rs 999, ‘Wealth box’ at Rs 1,499 or ‘Treasure box at Rs 2,499. Fill the box with books and ensure the box can be closed flat. “This helps readers buy books at a lower cost,” says Harpreet Singh, co-founder of Kitablovers. The organisers are also taking measures to stay safe, such as providing proper sanitising facilities, to prevent any panic related to COVID-19. 

With genres like crime, fiction, non-fiction, biographies, kids, teen fiction, young adult, romance and more, including books by JK Rowling, Agatha Christie, Ruskin Bond, Jeffrey Archer and Ken Follett, there’s bound to be something for every book lover. This exhibition, which has been conducted in cities across the country, saw a good response last year in Bengaluru too. The organisers are hoping for the same this year too. “An enthusiastic response by readers has given us positive energy to serve people with a better collection of books every time,” adds Singh. 

Besides buying, people can also sell their books at the event, since the goal is to encourage reading to provide books at an affordable price. Currently, only English books are available. The exhibition will also have a game zone where winners would win books based on the game they choose to play. To avail the boxes, people can pre-order them at a discounted price or go directly to the venue to purchase the box. 
The book fair will be conducted from April 2 - 5 at Elaan Convention Center, JP Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp