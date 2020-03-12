Upcoming book fair aims to unbox love for reading 

Nishi Trivedi By

Express News Service

Bibliophiles are drawn to book fairs like moths to a flame. But the ‘Load The Box’ fair aims to be different. This is the second edition of this book fair, conducted by Kitablovers. Here, readers have no limit on the number of books they can take with them. They will have to pay only for the type of box they decide to get for themselves. Choose from ‘Money saver’ at Rs 999, ‘Wealth box’ at Rs 1,499 or ‘Treasure box at Rs 2,499. Fill the box with books and ensure the box can be closed flat. “This helps readers buy books at a lower cost,” says Harpreet Singh, co-founder of Kitablovers. The organisers are also taking measures to stay safe, such as providing proper sanitising facilities, to prevent any panic related to COVID-19.

With genres like crime, fiction, non-fiction, biographies, kids, teen fiction, young adult, romance and more, including books by JK Rowling, Agatha Christie, Ruskin Bond, Jeffrey Archer and Ken Follett, there’s bound to be something for every book lover. This exhibition, which has been conducted in cities across the country, saw a good response last year in Bengaluru too. The organisers are hoping for the same this year too. “An enthusiastic response by readers has given us positive energy to serve people with a better collection of books every time,” adds Singh.

Besides buying, people can also sell their books at the event, since the goal is to encourage reading to provide books at an affordable price. Currently, only English books are available. The exhibition will also have a game zone where winners would win books based on the game they choose to play. To avail the boxes, people can pre-order them at a discounted price or go directly to the venue to purchase the box.

The book fair will be conducted from April 2 - 5 at Elaan Convention Center, JP Nagar.