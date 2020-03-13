STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s final, Bannerghatta ESZ shrinks by 100 sqkm

Greens plan to approach court against Centre’s gazette notification

Published: 13th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Government has issued a gazette notification shrinking the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Bannerghatta National Park from 268.96 sqkm to 168.84 sqkm. This comes as a blow to the citizens and environmental groups who have been opposing it as it is the last remaining lung space in the city. All this despite state forest minister Anand Singh’s assurance.

Conservationists termed it as betrayal of faith and alleged that the government was keen on supporting mining and real estate activities and not protection of lung spaces. They now plan to approach courts to obtain a stay on the gazette notification and seek re-clarification.

According to the notification, the ESZ shall be to an extent of 100 metres to 1km around the boundary of the BNP. “The state government shall, for the purposes of the ESZ, prepare a zonal master plan within a period of two years from the date of publication of the notification in the official gazette, in consultation with local people and adhering to the stipulations given in this notification for approval of the competent authority in the state,” the gazette said.

Officials from Karnataka forest department are also not pleased with the notification. “We had hoped that the central government had given a better thought before issuing the notification as in where a bigger buffer was maintained. The Centre has sealed what the state government and the cabinet sub committee had suggested, without paying much attention to conservation,” said a senior forest department official, who did not want to be quoted.

The official added: “It was actually expected with the same government in the state and Centre. Actually when the draft was redone in 2016 and 2018 on the directions of the district incharge ministers of Bengaluru Rural and Kanakapura, it was understood that the battle to conserve the national park was lost. The Centre should have thought of the elephant conflict towards Tamil Nadu where attention should have been paid. The notification shows the preference given to revenue boundaries of villages.” 

Village names where ESZ boundary is 100m width from BNP boundary:
Pilliganahalli, Gottigere, Basavanapura, Hommadevanahalli, Kalkere, Bilwaradahalli, Buthanahalli, Doddaguli, Herandyapanhalli, Tippuru, Bijhalli, Bommasandra, Hosadurga, Salbanni, and Guddeveeranahosahalli

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bannerghatta National Park eco-sensitive zone
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp