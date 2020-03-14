Infosys evacuates Bengaluru office after employee comes in contact with suspected COVID-19 patient

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Infosys in Bengaluru has evacuated one of its satellite office buildings following reports of its employee coming in contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.

The development comes after the Karnataka government advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for time being, for about a week, to prevent the spread of the virus.



Internal communication from the office here read, "We have received information about a situation of a team member from the IIPM building, who may have been in proximity to an individual with suspected COVID-19."

The IIPM building was evacuated on Friday as a precautionary measure, a company official said on Saturday adding that the place was being sanitised.

The Infosys management has requested its employees to stay calm as it was only to ensure that they were "cautious and better prepared."

Three of the six confirmed coronavirus patients in Karnataka are working in the IT sector.