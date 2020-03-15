Three-day RSS meet in Bengaluru cancelled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which was scheduled to be held in the city March 15 to 17 has been called off in the wake of the advisory on containment of the Novel Coronavirus. The ABPS is the highest decision-making body of the RSS.

“The RSS ABPS meet has been cancelled due to instructions/suggestions given by the Central and State Governments regarding COVID-19,” said RSS Sarakaryavah Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi in an official statement, issued on Saturday.

Later, he tweeted urging all the Swayamsevaks to “cooperate with the administration in creating awareness among the public and to face this challenge successfully”. Around 1,500 participants were to attend the three-day meet.