Gambling cases on the rise, say police

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In two months, Bengaluru has registered 72 cases of cricket betting, street and house gambling, while senior officials of the City Crime Branch (CCB) said that their focus is now on house gambling.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the High Court order allows the police to take action against recreational clubs indulging in illegal activities. “We have decoys, informants and even public who help us track down illegal activities. But the challenge is in catching gamblers placing cricket bets, as it is done online through betting websites,” Patil said, adding that gambling can be anything where money is put in and money is expected in return. “All gambling sessions had shifted to rural areas, but now, gamblers are starting to pop up in city limits as well,” said a source, who is a gambler. “We receive a text message stating there is a game tonight of a particular value. Once a gambler sends back a message showing interest, the location and time of gambling spot will be given,” the source added.

Gamblers receive their invites on WhatsApp. The location keeps changing if the organisers find out that the police on their trail. Such games regularly happen at villas and apartments of those in the player database.

Every day, most high-stakes gamblers bet a maximum of Rs 10,000 and usually win anywhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Currently, there are 28 legal poker clubs which conduct tournaments with gift vouchers or a small cash prize for the winner.

First-time offenders face a fine of up to Rs 200 along with a one-month imprisonment under Sec 79-80 of the Karnataka Police Act 1963. However, the jail term can go up to three to six months for second and third-time offenders.

Earlier this month, CCB raided a gambling club in Upparpet where 110 gamblers were arrested. Prior to that another raid was conducted at a contractor’s club where a rowdy-sheeter was caught gambling.