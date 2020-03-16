Teen killed as lorry rams bike in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth was killed on the spot after a speeding lorry rammed into his two-wheeler and ran over him.

The incident occurred near Laggere bus stop in Nandini Layout in Rajajinagar traffic police station limits on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh, a resident of Preetinagar in Laggere. He was working in a private firm.

Police said around 9.15 pm, Venkatesh was returning home after work with his friend Abhishek who was riding pillion when a speeding lorry rammed into the bike from the rear.

While Abhishek escaped with minor injuries, the lorry ran over Venkatesh killing him on the spot.