Nalapad booked for assaulting Congman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohammad Nalapad is in the news again. A case of assault and life threat was filed against the son of Shantinagar MLA N A Haris on Sunday after a ruckus with a fellow Congress functionary. The incident took place at a state-level debate competition at Telugu Vijnana Samithi in Vyalikaval in the city where Nalapad was one of the organisers.

Senior youth Congress leader K S Sachin Gowda took exception to Nalapad for not inviting Goutam, an MLAs’ son, to the stage. In his complaint lodged with Vyalikaval police, Gowda said Nalapad, his gunman and two other Congress workers Shivakumar and Manjunath hit and threatened him. Nalapad filed a counter case against Gowda accusing him of threatening to damage his image through media.

Police said both the complaints would be investigated and CCTV footage of the incident gathered.

Speaking to media, Nalapad claimed that Gowda was “jealous” of him after he won a prize in the debate, because of which the latter tried to create nuisance. “When I tried to calm him down, he threatened me that he would go to media and spoil my reputation. When I came to know that he lodged a case with police, I decided to file a counter-complaint.”

About a month ago, Sadashivanagar police had arrested Nalapad and released him on station bail after he had allegedly been involved in a road accident in which four people had been injured. Nalapad had denied that he had been driving the car involved in the accident. He had also allegedly assaulted a youth at a cafe in UB City two years ago.