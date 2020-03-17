Rebel MP Congress lawmakers break silence, pledge loyalty to Jyotiraditya Scindia

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 'rebel' Congress MLAs of Madhya Pradesh who landed in Bengaluru two weeks ago said that they pledged their support to former Congress and now BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha election Jyothiraditya Scindia.

Breaking their silence for the first time, the MLAs addressed a press conference in Bengaluru tearing into the Kamal Nath led Congress government for failing to address their concerns.

"The ministers in Madhya Pradesh don't have the time to meet MLAs but have the time to meet middlemen and corrupt persons. I have been a legislator since 2008 and for 10 years I sat in opposition but promised my people development if our party comes to power. But even when our party came to power, not a single project I assured my people was given importance," said an agitated Imarti Devi. A total of 21 rebel MLAs sat next to each other in solidarity pledging their allegiance to Scindia.

The MLAs in a show of unity and strength said they were together voluntarily and will return to Madhya Pradesh after being assured of adequate security and acceptance of their resignations. With the Madhya Pradesh assembly adjourned till March 26, the MLAs are likely to continue their stay in Bengaluru. After shifting two resorts in the city, the MLAs was are said to be hosted by Karnataka BJP general secretary and Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali, are lodged at a resort in Yelahanka where BJP Karnataka MLAs were lodged during floor test of the previous coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy.