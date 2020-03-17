STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Yoga with a touch of modernity

Bryce Delbridge has been practising yoga for more than 15 years, but prefers to be called a yoga therapist and not a yogi.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Nagaraja Gadekal

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bryce Delbridge has been practising yoga for more than 15 years, but prefers to be called a yoga therapist and not a yogi. Recently in the city to conduct a workshop, he explains the difference between a yoga therapist and a teacher. “A yoga teacher will teach a particular lineage of practices while a therapist has an experience in different lineages and draws ideas from it to customise a therapy, according to an individual’s needs,” says 30-year-old Delbridge. 

This is his fourth visit to India, and he says he has never felt more at home. With the outbreak of Covid-19, one would assume he would be finicky about personal health but seemed completely at ease with the whole situation. “I believe that most health issues could be cured through yoga and I am a witness myself. It shoots up the immunity like one would assume a magic pill to do. Of course, one needs to follow some basic guidelines,” Delbridge says. He began practising Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga from the age of 15, after being diagnosed with severe scoliosis. Facing the option of full spinal fusion, he was suggested by his family friends to try yoga. 

“I come from a family who works in the field of construction and at the age of 15, I had no goals in life. But when I tried yoga, I felt at home. It gave me a new direction to  life,” says Delbridge, who at the age of 20, travelled to Mysuru to pursue the BNS Iyengar form of yoga. He says the form of yoga he practises is slightly different from the traditional form.

“Usually, people start their sessions with Surya Namaskar but for me, that comes last. There are so many parts of your muscles which need stimulation. I practise certain stretches, which will wake those muscles to avoid any damage during the Surya Namaskar, which is usually intense,” says Delbridge, further adding that those movements are customised, according to individuals and that is when these therapies help. 

Hailing from Oklahama, Delbridge does not own a studio, rather he prefers working with individuals to understand their specific needs. Some of his students include patients suffering from cancer, scoliosis and paralysis. The list of students includes many doctors too. Calling it a new form of therapy, Delbridge says this form is slowly getting popular among people in USA.

Organisations like International Association of Yoga Therapists are working towards making this an official form of therapy where people can claim insurance on it.According to him, yoga therapy is a lucrative profession. “This can give you a comfortable life financially, but you need to have your own individualism in it. It will never work out well if you do not understand the practices thoroughly,” adds Delbrige, who has also travelled to Europe this year for workshops. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp