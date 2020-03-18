Bengaluru cops stop Digvijaya Singh from meeting rebel Congress MLAs, placed under preventive arrest

By Online Desk

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been placed under preventive arrest by the cops after he sat on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. Following the preventive arrest he was taken to the Amrutahalli police station.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM alleged that the cops did not allow him to meet the 21 rebel MLAs who were staying at the hotel.

ALSO READ: SC notice to Kamal Nath on floor test, Congress seeks rebel access

Digvijaya Singh said, "We were expecting them (rebel MLAs) to come back, but when we saw they're being held back, messages came from their families...I personally spoke to 5 MLAs, they said they're captive, phones snatched away, there is Police in front of every room. They're being followed 24/7."

Congress leader #DigvijayaSingh was forcibly evicted by Police after sitting on a dharna near Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru before being placed under preventive arrest. 21 #MadhyaPradesh Congress MLAs are lodged at the hotel.@gadekal2020 @XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/7h4F22hzNF — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 18, 2020

Prior to his arrest, Digvijay Singh alleged the rebel MLAs were being held captive and have been offered huge sums of money, upto 25 crores.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar who was with Digvijaya Singh, slammed the BJP government in the state for misusing its power.

He said, "BJP government in state is misusing the power. We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He's not alone here. I'm here. I know how to support him. But I don't want to create a law and order situation in Karnataka."

It may be recalled that DK Shivakumar held a meeting with the city MLAs at his Sadashivanagar residence Tuesday night where former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rizwan Arshad, Krishna Byre Gowda, NA Harris, Byrati Suresh, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and others participated.

The meeting was called chart out a plan for today's protest outside the venue where the Madhya Pradesh MLAs are staying. Police have maintained that the MLAs have given a letter seeking security and therefore they were intervening.

(With inputs from ANI and ENS)