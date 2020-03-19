STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

7 smugglers held, 9.3kg gold seized

They used customised SUVs with special compartments to transport the smuggled gold

Published: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials recovered 9.3kg in gold worth Rs 4 crore, 5.2kg silver and Rs 84 lakh cash from the arrested smugglers | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have arrested seven people on charges of smuggling and seized around 9.3kg of gold worth over Rs 4 crore.

The gold was smuggled from Dubai and other Middle East countries into Kerala and was being sold in Mangaluru and some districts of North Karnataka with forged foreign marking, said official sources.
Based on credible information, the DRI on March 11 intercepted two people - Syed Mohammed and Ashoka KS at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station - and recovered 5.6 kg in gold bars in crude form from their possession.

“There was specific information about a network of operatives who were bringing smuggled gold in the form of crude bars from Kozhikode to Mangaluru. The gold was remelted and cast into 100gm bars with forged foreign markings,”said the officer.“The contraband gold was being sold at various locations in Karnataka,” he added.

On interrogation of the two, the DRI arrested a third person named Manjunath Shet alias Rupesh from the parking lot of the railway station. “He was supposed to receive the smuggled gold from the passengers,” the officer added. Following his arrest, searches were conducted in three different locations in Mangaluru, Udupi, and Shivamogga.

“Further investigation revealed that the gold came from some melters and jewellers in Kozhikode. Swift action led to seizure of gold and Rs 82 lakh in cash. The smugglers’ syndicate had used two SUVs which had customised compartments for concealing the gold consignment while it was being transported between Kozhikode and Mangaluru. The directorate has seized the vehicles,” the officer added.

In all, the DRI has arrested seven people in the smuggling case, and has seized 9.3kg gold worth around Rs four crore, 5.2 kg of silver along with Rs 84 lakh in cash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp