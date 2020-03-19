STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infosys to evacuate 7,000 trainees from Mysuru campus

Infosys

Infosys (File Photo | EPS)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered a partial shutdown across the state, IT major Infosys said it would vacate nearly 7,000 trainees from its Global Education Training centre in Mysuru.

The IT services firm told TNIE that it has also decided to limit the number of people across all its campuses. Infosys, however, said the training process would not be halted as a result of the move and regular online classes would be conducted for the trainees.

“Wherever it is feasible, we are enabling more and more of our employees and trainees to work and learn from home. We are also limiting the number of people at Infosys campuses. Therefore, Infosys has advised trainees residing at its Global Education Centre in Mysuru to return home as soon as possible. We are facilitating the logistics and are also ensuring that their training continues via Lex, our digital learning and talent transformation platform,” Infosys said in an email response to TNIE.

The announcement comes after Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said all its employees are advised to work from home in line with the advisories issued by governments world over.

“Infosys has advised its employees to work from home where possible while ensuring client confidentiality and security. We will continue to work with local governments all over the world in following their advisories,” Parekh said in a statement.

The global software giant had earlier vacated one of its buildings on its Bengaluru campus suspecting one of its employees was in touch with a COVID-19 positive patient. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has gone up to 13, including techies of Dell, Mindtree and Google.

Buses hired
Twenty KSRTC buses have been hired to run intercity services to Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Eranakulam and others. Mysuru rural divisional controller Ashok Kumar confirmed this. Reportedly 500 people travelled on Wednesday. Counters will be open till April 2.

