Namma Metro ORR line tender receives 14 bids
BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)’s tender for the Outer Ring Road Line, the deadline for which expired on March 13, has received a good response.
The tender was split into two packages for the 19.5-km stretch from Silk Board to KR Puram (Blue Line) out of the 55-km line running up to the Kempegowda International Airport on December 20, 2019.
Work under the first two packages comprising 13 stations is estimated to cost `1,325.43 crore. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “We received six bids for the first package and eight for the second. While L&T and Afcons Infra have taken part in both the packages, ITD Cem has taken part in one package.”
The first package running to `731.18 crore consists of elevated structures, both viaducts (on which railway lines are laid) and six Metro stations – Central Silk Board, HSR Layout, Agara, Ibbalur, Bellandur and Kadubesanahalli – along with loops, ramps for road flyover at Central Silk Board for a length of 2.84 km and allied works of RV Road to Bommasandra Line.
The second package running to `594.25 crore involves elevated structures of the seven stations of Kodibeesanahalli, Marathahalli, ISRO, Doddanakundi, DRDO Sports Complex, Saraswathi Nagar and KR Puram along with a 1.097-km link to Baiyappanahalli depot. Each of them has a completion deadline of 27 months after the awarding of the tender.
The tenders for three other packages on the KR Puram stretch to KIA line will be called by March-end.
Asked about the status of the Tunnel Boring Machines required from China for the underground segment of the Nagawara-Gottigere Line, the MD said that two TBMs had arrived in Chennai sometime ago while one was in Bengaluru. “L&T is assembling it here. We have not been able to bring manpower due to visa restrictions. That can be managed later and will not delay the project as such,” he said.