STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro ORR line tender receives 14 bids

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)’s tender for the Outer Ring Road Line, the deadline for which expired on March 13, has received a good response.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)’s tender for the Outer Ring Road Line, the deadline for which expired on March 13, has received a good response.

The tender was split into two packages for the 19.5-km stretch from Silk Board to KR Puram (Blue Line) out of the 55-km line running up to the Kempegowda International Airport on December 20, 2019.
Work under the first two packages comprising 13 stations is estimated to cost `1,325.43 crore. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “We received six bids for the first package and eight for the second. While L&T and Afcons Infra have taken part in both the packages, ITD Cem has taken part in one package.”

The first package running to `731.18 crore consists of elevated structures, both viaducts (on which railway lines are laid) and six Metro stations – Central Silk Board, HSR Layout, Agara, Ibbalur, Bellandur and Kadubesanahalli – along with loops, ramps for road flyover at Central Silk Board for a length of 2.84 km and allied works of RV Road to Bommasandra Line.

The second package running to `594.25 crore involves elevated structures of the seven stations of Kodibeesanahalli, Marathahalli, ISRO, Doddanakundi, DRDO Sports Complex, Saraswathi Nagar and KR Puram along with a 1.097-km link to Baiyappanahalli depot. Each of them has a completion deadline of 27 months after the awarding of the tender.

The tenders for three other packages on the KR Puram stretch to KIA line will be called by March-end.
Asked about the status of the Tunnel Boring Machines required from China for the underground segment of the Nagawara-Gottigere Line, the MD said that two TBMs had arrived in Chennai sometime ago while one was in Bengaluru. “L&T is assembling it here. We have not been able to bring manpower due to visa restrictions. That can be managed later and will not delay the project as such,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp