Panic leads to empty hostels

Tanya Savkoor and Nishi Trivedi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka government made the announcement of shutting down schools and colleges, the panic created by the spread of coronavirus resulted in many migrant students rushing back home. “With not much activity in the markets and many shops being closed, it would be difficult to fetch things too,” said Muskaan Maknoo, a student of National School of Journalism.

While the authorities have not officially shut down the hostels, the students find it safer to head back home. “Since there is almost one month to the postponed examinations, most of the students have vacated the hostel,” said Dr Anil Pinto, registrar of Christ University. The hostels have now decided to shut down soon.And for hostelites staying back, colleges are taking extra safety and precautionary measures.

A spokesperson from CMR Institute of Technology said the college has provided students with handwash and sanitizers while also restricting them from consuming outside food. They are also planning on getting a medical checkup done for the students, upon their return to the hostel. Some institutes have also requested the students to provide medical certificates once they return.

“We are not forcing anyone to vacate the hostel. There is a temperature check done for the security guards and housekeeping. There is also a medical emergency team, in case anyone suffers from fever we are taking them immediately to the hospital,” said Ashish Goenka, deputy manager at Campus Student Communities hostel, Jain University. He also mentioned providing sanitizers and masks to the guards and wardens at the gate, while also restricting entry to outsiders.

Students from Mount Carmel College were made to quarantine themselves in the hostel campus. “We were asked to stack up on food and avoid going out,” said student Annette Luis. Since most of the students decided to leave for home, and exams stand postponed, this college hostel has now shut down as well.