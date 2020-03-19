STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Testing times

Published: 19th March 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I am done with my Masters in Psychology but I don’t know what steps to take to get a job in this field. What sub-fields could I consider?

— Preethi Kumari

There are a plethora of options available to you. Not many realise the true potential of having a master’s in psychology and seldom realise the scope. If your passion is to help people handle their lives better like how I’m doing, you can start clinical practice by either establishing your own or working with other reputed psychiatrists or psychotherapists. If you feel that you want a secure a full-time job, you can become a part of the counselling teams which are present in many multinational organisations or even become a part of human resources team. You can also do additional courses that will enable you to even practice hypnotherapy. The choice is yours and you can choose from different options based on what is convenient to you.

— Adarsh Benakappa
Basavaraj, corporate coach, columnist and counsellor

