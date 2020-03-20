STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway official in Bengaluru who hid her COVID-19 positive son, suspended

The Assistant Personnel Officer (Traffic) has been suspended.

Published: 20th March 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

The otherwise busy KIA wears a deserted look on Tuesday as security personnel don masks as they patrol the airport

The otherwise busy KIA wears a deserted look on Tuesday as security personnel don masks as they patrol the airport | Vinod Kumar T

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An official of South Western Railway has been suspended for "hiding" her son, who returned from Germany and later tested positive for coronavirus, at a railway guest house in Bengaluru, officials said on Friday.

She not only failed to inform authorities about her son's return from Germany but also endangered the lives of others by lodging him in a railway rest house near the main Bangalore railway station, railway spokesperson E Vijaya told PTI.

The Assistant Personnel Officer (Traffic) has been suspended, Vijaya said.

The 25-year-old man, who came from Germany via Spain and was instructed to be in-home quarantine after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 13, later tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, a railway spokesperson told PTI.

"She virtually hid her son to protect her family but endangered all of us," a South Western Railway official said.

In a statement, Vijaya said as per the recent Karnataka Epidemic (the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020) Act, any person with a travel history to a country affected by COVID-19 or coming in contact with such person shall declare the same and intimate the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka.

"She came in contact with her son who recently returned from Germany via Spain and she did intimate the state government or the railways about the same.

"The officer chose to quarantine her son in a government rest house frequented by railway officials, posing a potential public health hazard," the statement said.

Officials said the suspended officer had also visited her office.

"The boy stayed in a rest house from Friday to Sunday (March 13-March 15). He himself went for a check-up at a hospital and his test reports later revealed he is positive for coronavirus.

"As a preventive measure, the rest house has now been closed and the cleaning staff are kept under quarantine. All the officers and families who stayed in the rest house are being informed to be on the lookout and be alert for symptoms if any. Details of people who stayed have been shared with state government too. Fumigation is being done," the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus railway employee COVID 19 Bengaluru
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp