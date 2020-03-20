Virus effect: Bengaluru crime graph dips

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thieves, burglers and other nasties appear to have turned law-abiding citizens who strictly adhere to the government’s advisory to stay indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak. They’ve taken a break from their activities if the recent dip in crimes is any indicator.

Senior police officers say crimes such as chain snatching, burglaries and vehicle thefts have drastically come down in the past couple of days. Break-ins in particular, have reduced by about 25 per cent across the city.

“The current scenario has helped in two ways. While people are staying indoors fearing contracting the virus, thieves are forced to postpone their plans as everyone will be at home,” an officer said.

An officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police said he could not link the dip in crime rate in his division to COVID-19, but the possibility can not be ruled out. “The logic is simple. Less the number of people, lesser the number of crimes. When people do not step out of their homes, naturally thefts and burglaries will come down. As women also don’t out for walks, chain snatching has not been reported in the last two weeks,” he said.

A DCP of another division agreed. “Like all people who are staying indoors, offenders too will be worried about contracting the virus. Moreover, even they know this is not the right time to strike as people are at home,” he said.