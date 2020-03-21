2 held for murdering transgender

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Subramanyapura police have arrested two men on charges of murdering a transgender over financial dispute. The arrested are Arun Kumar alias Aruna (27) and Srinath alias Shivu (30), both residents of Chikkagowdanapalya. They have been accused of stabbing Vijay alias Viji (28) to death on Tuesday.

Police said that Arun had married Anu, a transgender woman, and they were living with five other transgender people. At 5pm on Tuesday, the owner of the house, who lived in the same building, heard Arun, Anu and Viji quarrelling. When she went to check on them, Arun allegedly stabbed Viji with a knife and while others rushed her to hospital in an autorickshaw, she succumbed on the way.

“Arun and his friend Shivu dumped the body at an isolated place near Lava Kusha Park in Kumaraswamy Layout and escaped. Based on the house owner’s complaint, a case was registered. Police teams gathered credible information of the whereabouts of the accused and arrested them,” the police said.

During the interrogation, Arun has said that Viji had borrowed some money from him and was refusing to return it, the police added.