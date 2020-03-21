Adding an oomph with asparagus

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among a few nutritious, seasonal veggies that can be cooked in a few minutes and had with multiple food items is the lesser-known asparagus, which is available year-round. “But spring is the best season for asparagus. By the end of May, asparagus is at the end of its season in most locations,” says Vinothkumar Jeyprakash, Chef De Cuisine, Conrad Bengaluru.

Asparagus has a unique, savoury taste, making it suitable to be eaten both raw and cooked. “People enjoy asparagus alone or with a bit of butter, salt, and pepper. Squeeze a spoon of lemon juice, sprinkle some parmesan cheese, or add a spoonful of hollandaise sauce to enjoy the vegetable,” he says, adding that asparagus also goes well with spices such as nutmeg and herbs.

Asparagus is a key source of Vitamin K, which helps in the process of blood coagulation. “It is also a good source of antioxidants and fibre, which promotes regularity and digestive health and may help reduce your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. It helps in weight loss too,” says Pratibha M, junior nutritionist, RESET Sadashivnagar. She adds that asparagus can be prepared in any way: grilled, roasted, sautéed, steamed, or blanched. “It’s used in dishes around the world, including frittatas, pastas, omelettes and stir-fries,” she says.

The spring vegetable can also be served as an accompaniment with red meat and seafood in the following ways:

Asparagus sliced in a frittata, ham quiche, or a breakfast casserole.

Drizzle homemade hollandaise sauce on top of steamed asparagus.

Wrap it in bacon and then roast.

Toss it with chicken pasta and pesto sauce.

Stir fry it with your choice of meat and Chinese sauce.

Add it to chicken breasts for a one-pot meal.

Seafood like scallops or shrimp go well with the earthy asparagus

Asparagus pairs well with bacon, prosciutto or a pungent blue cheese