Covid-19: No Bengaluru Metro on Sunday, kids and elderly to be barred

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the 'Janata curfew' announced on Sunday to keep in check the COVID-19 virus, Metro services in the City stand completely cancelled, said an official release.

In a sudden move aimed at containing the pandemic, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited also announced that it has decided to restrict passengers in trains and stations.

Metro trains will henceforth carry only 150 passengers in a train with the elderly and children to be restricted from travel. Standing inside trains is also prohibited.

"Persons of 60 years of age and above and children below 10 years are restricted from travel in Namma Metro since they are prone for higher risk," it said. Each rain will be allowed to carry only 150 passengers in place of its present capacity of over 1750 in a six-car train. "Alternate seats have to be left vacant and no standing passengers are allowed," it added.

Random thermal screening of passengers will also be carried out.

Calling upon the public to maintain 1-metre distance at ticket counters, ticketing gates and while entering trains, the release said trains will not stop at crowded stations where a distance of 1 metre cannot be maintained between passengers.