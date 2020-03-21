STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Film producer gets life sentence for shooting actor Vinod dead

Witness testimonies, other material on record showed he killed the actor with his gun

Published: 21st March 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday sentenced realtor-turned-film producer BM Govardhan Murthy to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering budding actor Vinod Kumar in October 2008 and directed the trial court to secure him.

Observing that the acquittal of the accused by the trial court had resulted in a miscarriage of justice, a division bench of Justice S N Sathyanarayana and Justice HP Sandesh sentenced Murthy to life imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 5 lakh of which Rs 4.5 lakh is to be paid as compensation to
Vinod’s mother.

The bench also found Murthy guilty of violating Section 30 of the Arms Act for using his licensed pistol to kill the actor and sentenced him to simple imprisonment for six months for the offence and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

Allowing the appeal filed by the prosecution against the acquittal order dated December 26, 2012, passed by the District and Sessions Court, Bengaluru Rural District, the division bench said that materials available on record were enough to conclude that Murthy had killed Vinod Kumar using his licensed pistol at a farm house in Bagaluru.

The bench also noted that eyewitnesses took the victim to the hospital. Although Shankar Reddy, a key witness, was not examined, there were other witnesses who gave consistent statements before the police as well as the court during trial. These statements established that Murthy killed the actor, it said.

Pointing out that the injured actor gave a statement to the doctor before he breathed his last, the bench said the trial court had failed to take into account the materials available in the proper perspective and hence the acquittal resulted in the miscarriage of justice.

HC rejects Munirathna’s application
The High Court on Friday rejected an interlocutory application of disqualified MLA Munirathna seeking rejection of a petition filed against his election from Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency. Unsuccessful BJP candidate PM Muniraju Gowda had filed the petition questioning Munirathna’s election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp