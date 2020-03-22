STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patients on edge, mental health takes a toll 

Quarantining and self-isolation leading to panic and anxiety among patients; state sets up counselling facilities

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cleaning staff members mop a platform of CSM Terminus in the wake of deadly coronavirus in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Quarantining and self-isolation have had a deleterious effect on the mental health of patients who have contracted or suspected to have contracted coronavirus. Most of them face panic and anxiety issues and the state government has organised counselling for them over phone.

Many health experts too confirmed that panic and anxiety cases are going up. So far, 4,390 counselling sessions have been held and Dr C Nagaraj, Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), said, “We have six counsellors and one psychiatrist who visit the isolation centre every day.” 

Other health professional said that people with anxiety disorders are more vulnerable. Dr Sugami Ramesh, Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road, said, “There has been an increase in anxiety cases because of the epidemic. They have thoughts like ‘What if I fall sick tomorrow, and have to get admitted? How do I cope with it?’ We have been observing patients with increase in heartbeat rate, wide eyes, restlessness, constant movement of hands and legs and unusual sweating. We are also seeing patients who rush to emergency wards despite showing no symptoms and get redirected to us for psychiatric consultation.”

Dr Vinod Kumar, Head, Mpower - The Centre, and a psychiatrist, said, “In the last week I have seen many patients. The anxiety patients are more worried now. Many are going for check-ups even if they are feeling fine.”Dr Girish Chandra, Sr. Consultant, Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, gave a list of steps to maintain good health. “One should do regular exercising and eat healthy diet. Maintain contact with loved ones, family and friends as it can be very helpful.”

Ms Akanksha Pandey, Clinical Psychologist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “The psychological impact is bound to be seen both on healthy and vulnerable populations. The vulnerable groups can be with pre-existing conditions such as anxiety disorder, panic disorder, depression, hypochondriasis, obsessive compulsive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, somatoform disorder, chronic medical conditions etc. Those vulnerable must seek help of health professionals, therapists, and continue medication if prescribed.”

