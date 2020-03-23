STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stay safe: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on stopping third stage of coronavirus in India

It is critical for each one of us to take the responsibility of preventing India from slipping into the third stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 23rd March 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus cases in India are increasing rapidly. (Photo | Ashwin Pasath )

By Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The current Covid-19 outbreak is the most globally disruptive pandemic of our lives. As individuals, we will need to do our bit and rapidly respond with behavioural changes and measures to contain the exponential spread of this infectious disease.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
CMD, Biocon.

It is critical for each one of us to take the responsibility of preventing India from slipping into the third stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, in which transmission affects the community as a whole.

We need to observe personal hygiene without compromise, wash our hands with soap regularly, use alcohol-based sanitiser for various surfaces in order to kill the virus before it infects us. It is important to strictly follow the practice of social distancing, by maintaining at least one metre distance between ourselves.

Keep yourself strictly away from people with cough and cold. This will ensure that people who may have Covid-19 infection are not able to pass  on the virus to you  through small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth when they cough or sneeze.To prevent community transmission, please stay at home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical attention. Also, follow the directions of your local health authority. Together, we can overcome this  challenge.

