Co-working spaces head into isolation period

Published: 24th March 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Co-working spaces are considering shutting down until it is safe to reopen

Co-working spaces are considering shutting down until it is safe to reopen. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Meghana Sastry
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Co-working spaces, which had mushroomed across Bengaluru in the past two years, and are popular among freelancers and startup entrepreneurs, are rethinking their strategy until it is safe for people to gather in public places.

Gautam Aildas, community manager of The Bohemian House, a popular haunt for people in the art space, says that while they have taken all necessary precautions, there is a drastic drop in numbers. They have provided sanitiser, surgical gloves and masks to everyone who uses the space a nd have shut down their cafe.

While vending machines are still available, there is signage on doors asking people to use their elbows and feet to access doors, instead of their hands. Air-conditioning is off, and doors and windows are open. Closed spaces such as studios and conference rooms are also shut, he said.  “We have 60-70 clients but the number has dropped to three or four, and walk-ins have fallen 75 per cent. The only people using the space are those who have scheduled calls and meetings. We are considering shutting down the space until the epidemic dies out,” said Aildas.

