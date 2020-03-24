Quality Quarantime

Shwetha Surendran By

BENGALURU: You’d probably imagined that if there was ever a pandemic outbreak or a post-apocalyptic world roamed by flesh-eating zombies, and no one to talk to, there will be plenty of free time. Well, it’s here and while we wait for the virus to pack its way out of this universe, Shwetha Surendran sat listing fun things to do during this period of social distancing except looking at a screen.

Master the art of cooking

Let’s get one thing straight — cooking is a basic life skill. And no, saying you don’t cook is not cool anymore. But no amount of meal-prepping is going to help if it doesn’t translate to food on a plate. Cut a few onions, cry a tad, call your mother, and experiment a little. You might actually be good at it!

Gymnastics 2.0

Keeping in line with the spirit of trying something new, why not a handstand or a split? All they need is a little patience, and a few (maybe more) days of practice. But safety first, so if you don’t feel it, lying down is also a great option.

Do a home workout

With “The gym is too far away from my bed” not an option of an excuse anymore, why not pick up one of the million free workout schedules available at the click of a button. Think of it, you could enter quarantine like a Liam Hemsworth and emerge a Chris. Or if nothing else, you could finally learn to do a squat right.

Rapunzel’s got you!

While I stew in frustration at the fact that someone at USA Today thought of this activity before me, Tangled literally has an entire song dedicated to various things to do in a day while you’re stuck at home! While you look to Rapunzel for inspiration, I’m going take a moment to reassess the speed of my creative thought.

Colouring pages

Think back to those days as a child when all you needed were some crayons and paper to fill entire days. So why not resuscitate the activity now? Adding some pizazz to it is artist Bianca Joseph, who has even offered to make customised pages to print and colour in. So slide into the direct messages of @artyinkling on Instagram, and create a colourful memory while you’re at it.

Permission granted to cut bangs

If there’s one thing apart from art that reflects the spirit of change in our lives, it is our hair — usually bangs. So, all those hands itching to cut yourself one, I say, go for it. If you love it, great, if not, you could use the remaining quarantine period to get used to it. Fleabag said, and I quote, “Hair is everything!” so maybe don’t chop all of it off?

Read a book

Growing up in boarding school, most of my life was spent away from people and a screen. Books were my choice of company, and they never let me down. You should try it — pick up a physical copy, relish the feel of the pages, the musty smell and engross yourself in the story. But if you dog-ear the pages, I assure you that I will find you once this quarantine is done and...(please refer to the movie Taken for the rest of the sentence)

Meal prep for the week

Meal prep might sound like work that you’d typically never have the time for, but if there’s one thing that most of us have now in plenty, apart from tissue rolls (it’s just an American thing), it’s time! Make a list of things that you’ll need for every mealtime, find a few recipes that you can prep beforehand, and make mealtime just a little bit easier and possibly more fun.

Water that one plant in your house that you’ve forgotten all these days Plants are cute and a wonderful accessory in our houses and desks, but they also do need a drink of water. For all those days that watering your plant completely slipped your mind, now’s the time to finally show it some love. And some water!

Dance moves for post-pandemic dance sessions

Yes, you can’t go out and while it might seem like the worst thing in the world, why not spend the time prepping for when you finally can? Learn some new dances moves and practise that moonwalk, the dance floor is not going to know what hit it once the pandemic safely passes.

Unleash your inner Taylor Swift

There’s a phase in life, where we think that playing the guitar or the ukelele is our call. We buy it, and then realise that we have to learn notes. Apparently, tunes don’t just happen. Find that dusty instrument case, and channel your inner Taylor Swift persona. Cue teardrops on my guitar. (It’s a song, but if your musical inability makes you cry, know that you’re not alone)

Think of comebacks for all the arguments left hanging

You might call me petty, but that’s going to change when I come at you with some intellectually loaded, well-thought-out snarky comebacks to every argument that isn’t done. Have the receipts? Now’s the time to cash them in.

Be witness to the times

Writing things down may be a matter of the past, but now is a great time to bring it back. Grab a few pens, a lovely journal, and chronicle these dystopic circumstances we find ourselves in. It would make a good bedtime story to tell your kids someday (Spending weeks in quarantine, I assure you that there’s going to be kids!)