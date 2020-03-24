STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Wacky, weird and fake

From using salt as a sanitiser to mass utensil  banging, B’lureans share some of the strangest tidbits they’ve read about Covid-19 pandemic

Published: 24th March 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I received two most absurd messages this week. An image was sent on my family WhatsApp group about how coronavirus is related to Vedic astrology. But as sane citizens and with a science background, you should be able to understand that this is not true. I also received a message from, apparently Sadhguru himself, that spoke about how it’s all just in the brain and that we are all just fearing about it, and that if we do not think about it, we will nt get infected. Which again, is fake, because we all know how the virus is spreading.  - Spurthi Eyathirajulu, student

I think the wackiest fake news I heard was a forward that my mother sent me on WhatsApp. It was circulated in the group chat that residents from my apartment share. According to the message, we were urged not to step out of home between 10 pm and 5 am since some medicine would be sprayed in the air in order to “kill Covid-19”. This makes absolutely no sense since the virus isn’t even airborne. I am glad that the group chat’s recipients did question this logic as well. We need to stop fuelling the hysteria and instead, think and act more practically. - Jeanne Rozario, copywriter

I started receiving WhatsApp forwards and phone calls that in Hulimavu, a person has been tested positive for Covid-19. The affected person and five others working with him had to be quarantined. Since the reported case was close to my area, it set off an alarm among residents. But later, we got a confirmation that it was fake news. It’s important to know the source of the news before you start forwarding it.
-Samrat Udyan, IT professional

The most absurd piece of fake news was the WhatsApp message which stated ‘NASA satellite confirms that the sound waves of collective utensil banging has diminished and weakened the Covid virus strain’. This would make sense if NASA stands for ‘Not A Scientific Association’ and if Covid-19 means ‘Can someone offer a ventilator for India’s democracy?’. We should be following protocols and taking safety measures. Messages such as these are only going to mislead people. 
– Arnav Rao, stand-up comedian

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp