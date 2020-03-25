IMA scam: HC dismisses official’s plea against FIRs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed the criminal petition filed by LC Nagaraj, then Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Bengaluru North, seeking that FIRs against him in relation to the IMA scam be quashed.

Justice BA Patil dismissed the petition filed by Nagaraj, who was the competent authority under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act. The state government withdrew the notification dated April 10, 2018, appointing him the ‘competent authority’ on February 1, 2019.

Though he did not have any authority, he submitted a report dated March 8, 2019, to the government stating that the police, CID, Special Cell and Economic Offences, after thorough investigation, had concluded that IMA had not received deposits, but only amounts by way of capital, and so, no action can be taken against IMA under the KPID Act.

Subsequent to this, an FIR was registered under Section 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against him, and another FIR was filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him and others. Nagaraj was accused of receiving illegal gratification from IMA.

Dismissing the petition, the judge noted that further investigation was done by CBI after the case was handed over to it.

The accused had received a bribe and given a false report favourable to IMA. This case has had an economic impact on society, the judge said, adding that the registration of a second FIR is permissible, and hence, maintainable.

HC hears first case virtually

For the first time on Tuesday the Karnataka High Court heard a case digitally, owing to restrictions on movement imposed to check the spread of COVID-19. A division bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur heard arguments by advocate Varsha R Iyengar via video conference app Zoom in a case involving a marital dispute. The judges heard the case in their regular court hall where the court’s Information Technology (IT) staff had set up a monitor and webcam. The IT wing of the court also digitally documented the hearing. Lawyers and others have been asked to share case details and video/Skype ID with the Registrar (Computers) via email to regcomp@hck.gov.in.