STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Kashmiri students stranded after flights home cancelled

Another student Zahid Ahmed Malik said they waited at the airport from 9.30 pm to 1 am on Tuesday but got no help.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri students stranded at KIA after their flights to Srinagar were cancelled on Tuesday I EXPRESS

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday night around 10 pm, about 45 Kashmiri students from Bethel Medical Mission College, on Outer Ring Road (ORR) headed to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after they received messages that their flight to Srinagar been cancelled as they wanted to head back home.

The government suspended all domestic flights starting midnight on Tuesday until March 31, stranding the Kashmiri students who were scheduled to fly between March 26-28. The students allege that there were two flights scheduled to leave for Kashmir on Tuesday, and officials could have made arrangements on humanitarian grounds to arrange for them to go back home.

“My friends who had booked tickets in advance for Tuesday said their flight was empty. The could have accommodated all of us on the same flight so that we could reach home. Now its all cancelled,” said Adil Rahman, a student of Bethal Medical Mission.

Another student Zahid Ahmed Malik said they waited at the airport from 9.30 pm to 1 am on Tuesday but got no help. “We did not know where to go back, but our college principal was very supportive. He sent us a college bus to bring us back and told us to stay in hostel and not to worry,” he said.

“Our parents are panicking. We do not have the resources for our daily needs. Modiji says stay home stay safe, we want to go back to our home. That’s why we booked flights paying over Rs 8,000. Now we cannot go,” Adil added.

Nasir Khuehami who is addressing distress calls of Kashmiris, speaking to TNIE from Kashmir said, “I have been getting calls about many people stranded in Delhi, Chandigarh, Bangladesh, Mangaluru, who have no place to go. The government should come forward and help them out.”

A BIAL spokesperson said all flights would be cancelled until March 31. “Passengers are requested to contact their airline for specific details.”

BIAL asks cops to ensure safety of airport employees

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has appealed to law enforcement agencies and residents of villages near the airport to ensure the safety of its employees. Kempegowda International Airport has about 6,000 employees. Although the airport is closed for passenger traffic from Tuesday till March 31, transport of essential commodities through cargo operations continues.  Hari Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BIAL, said, “These employees perform tasks that are critical for the functioning of the Airport, including Security, Airlines, Immigration, Customs, Fire Services, Air Traffic Control and Technology support.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmiri students
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp