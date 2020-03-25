STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reminiscing old city vibes

While tracks such as Nammuru Bengaluru and The Heart of Rock and Roll talk about the city, other songs like Friendship echoes the bond with an added city nostalgia.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:28 AM

(From left) Tony Das,Sujay Harthi, , Willy Demoz, Siddharth Kamath and Praveen Biligiri

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask Sandeep Chowta on what inspired the collaboration between him and city-based Peepal Tree for their upcoming album, 560001, and he promptly says, “We had just started planting the seeds of the first album, Chetana, but I kept telling the band that they need to put out more material. The band and I spoke about the upcoming album last year and I came on board as the producer to compose songs along with them.” While 56001 is set to release on March 27, Chowta mentions that the theme of the four-track album revolves around positive highlights of Bengaluru as a city and terms it as a ‘feel-good album’. “We are all in our 40s and 50s. We touched back on stuff that we did during our college days. This album would be the first of many albums from the band’s end and I have decided to collaborate on 56001.”

Emphasising on the name of the album, Chowta says the number is the postal code for areas in the heart of the city, which they wanted to highlight. Speaking about the songs, Chowta says while all the tracks are in Kannada, each of them focuses on the city by keeping the tunes peppy. “I bring my film expertise on this project, and the commercial music I have brought into the foray is also what I am contributing into this project,” says the Bengaluru-based musician.

Speaking about the fresh approach in their upcoming album, Harthi adds that the project also saw the band step out of their comfort zone. “Chowta has been with the band through its journey of six years and he has seen us grow. The body of work he brings to the project is huge,” he says, adding that the album also features city-based rapper Gubbi in Nammuru Bengaluru.

While tracks such as Nammuru Bengaluru and The Heart of Rock and Roll talk about the city, other songs like Friendship echoes the bond with an added city nostalgia. Another track titled Taani Tandana has elements of folk, which has been reimagined with the sound of the album. “We had planned this album in December last year, with a three-month deadline to finish it. It’s incidental that this situation with the lockdown has arisen and we hope this album can bring about a smile or cheer for everyone sitting at home. Musically, it’s not something people would expect from Peepal Tree but hey, we are experimenting,” laughs Harthi.

