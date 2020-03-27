Coordination, assessment meeting held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A high-level meeting was held by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Medication Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, heads of the police department, Mayor M Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar to assess the ground situation and discuss coordination between departments.

Anil Kumar said realtors and builders will have to take full responsibility of all construction labourers working at their sites, including their food and shelter. On the question of labourers fleeing the city, he said they will be rehabilitated by the BBMP in shelter homes and hotels.