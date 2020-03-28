STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Air India told to pay Rs 15,000 for making septuagenarian stand for 2 hours

The complainant alleged that they were not even offered a glass of water, and were not permitted to use the toilet.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

This handout photo provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police shows an Air India aircraft that brought back Indians from Wuhan stands after arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

For representational purposes

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based consumer forum has ordered Air India to compensate a senior citizen for making him stand for more than two hours in a shuttle bus used to take passengers to the flight, without providing any basic necessities. According to the order passed by 4th Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum recently, Air India has to pay Rs 15,000 to Dr VS Ramakrishna Nair (76), a resident of Jayanagar 9th Block, in Bengaluru.

Allowing the complaint filed by Nair in part, the forum comprising president RK Prathibha and members D Suresh and NR Roopa noted that Air India cannot expect an aged person having diabetes, to stand in a bus for more than an hour, without providing any basic necessities.

‘’The complainant suffered inconvenience and mental agony due to deficiency in service on the part of Air India. Therefore, we feel it is appropriate to award compensation of Rs 10,000 together with litigation cost of Rs 5,000,” the forum said in its order.

However, the forum turned down the request of the complainant to direct Air India to refund the flight ticket cost and other charges of Rs 23,596, as he couldn’t produce material evidence to prove that he had suffered ill-health for about eight days due to the inconvenience caused by Air India, and hence, couldn’t complete darshan at Shirdi.

According to the order, Nair had booked a flight from Shirdi to Hyderabad, and Hyderabad to Bengaluru on March 14, 2018. The complainant boarded the bus at 2pm on the scheduled date but the passengers were kept waiting in it for almost 150 minutes. They were later brought back to the arrival lounge where they had to wait till 6pm. Later, an announcement said the flight was cancelled and they were asked to go home. The complainant had to make alternative arrangements to return to Bengaluru.

The complainant alleged that they were not even offered a glass of water, and were not permitted to use the toilet. “Being a senior citizen, I underwent unbearable physical and mental trauma during that period,” he pleaded.

In its defence, Air India said the flight could not be operated as a technical snag was detected in the aircraft, just when the passengers were ready to board. They could have contacted the boarding staff for help, AI said. “We had made alternative arrangements for passengers and also refunded Rs 7,919 for the ticket, to the complainant. We are not responsible for other charges like room rent, taxi fare, darshan etc,” Air India claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
covid-19 coronavirus air india
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp