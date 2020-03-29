STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Making it count

Celebrities in the city are going all out to take part in different social activities, including feeding strays and raising funds for daily wage workers 

Published: 29th March 2020 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Samyukta Hornad; (inset) feeding strays

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While the city is under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many city celebrities have taken a break from the comfort of their home to volunteer and help others, including their neighbourhood four-legged furry friends. With the help of volunteers, actor Samyukta Hornad is feeding strays in her area – Bengaluru South. “I started this just for my love for dogs. But when others in my locality were also feeding strays, the police asked them to go indoors and follow safety measures,” she says.However, seeing her enthusiasm, Hornad was asked by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya to head a campaign to feed strays –Corona Task for South Bangalore Streeties. “People don’t understand other issues that will arise from stray dogs not being fed.

They will starve to death. It can lead to various infections or may even lead to a plague-like situation,” says Hornad, adding that anyone can volunteer for this cause. “Even if one is not comfortable stepping out to feed strays, they can donate funds for the cause. For now, there are 40 volunteers working for this campaign and are allotted to different areas of South Bengaluru to feed dogs,”she adds. Meanwhile, Sandalwood actor Aindrita Ray, who time and again, shows her love for dogs – recently,

she went out of her way to save an injured pup and eventually adopted it – has come forward to help strays. In a video which went viral , she says, “Let’s not forget about our four-legged friends in our neighbourhood. With temperatures rising this summer and the current lockdown situation, there’s little food and water for them. When you step out for groceries, please leave some for the voiceless.” Being familiar with the dangers of stepping out at this point, Ray has been taking precautions, including wearing a mask.

Dr C Vinod Hayagriv, managing director, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, has been donning the role of a traffic warden to emphasise the importance of staying indoors to people. “We are educating those providing essential services to operate in a more disciplined manner, implement distancing, and to put in place queue systems in front of their shops. In addition,  we have been working on promoting cleanliness, hygiene, disinfecting frequently on a daily basis, wearing masks when outside and not venturing out unless it is to essential to buy food and medicines, not more than once a day,” he says, adding that over the next few days, they plan to do more rounds across East, Shivajinagar, South, West Bengaluru.

To help daily wage workers of the Kannada television and film industry, director-producer Pawan Kumar is urging his followers on social media to give whatever contribution possible. And this initiative is being supported by many prominent industry figures, including actors Diganth, Shraddha Srinath, and Dhananjay. (With inputs from Vidya Iyengar)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp