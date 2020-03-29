No cancellation policy, air passengers angry

SLALITHA By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With all national flights grounded till April 14, what are cancellation options open to those who have booked tickets? But it appears that airlines are going all out to retain passengers rather than give them the option of cancelling tickets free of charge even during COVID- 19 crisis. Most airlines give customers a one-year window to rebook tickets but offer no cancellations.

Airlines on Friday and Saturday were flooded with calls from angry customers demanding full refund for their cancelled tickets. Many complained that the response of airlines was poor. IndiGo created a “Credit Shell” for all existing and new bookings until April 30. The amount of the booked ticket will be deposited in the Shell and details will be shared with passengers in 5-7 days. “This is valid for one year and one can use it to make another booking for the same passenger,” Indi- Go said. For cancellations processed by travel agents or online booking platforms, one needs to contact the travel agent to make a new booking. A customer, Aditi, said, “My flight from Nagpur to Delhi on March 28 is cancelled. Can you process my refund pls? I stay in UK and was in India for a holiday.”

To which Indigo replied that it was not possible. Air India is allowing all passengers who booked tickets between March 23 to April 30 to rebook their tickets up to September 30. “Air India will waive No-Show charges (ticket will be protected at full value),” it said. No date change or travel change fee will be charged. Charges for changes in date, flight or route too are waived.

Asked what happens if one wants to cancel the ticket, a spokesperson said, “So far, there is no such facility available.” Air Asia permitted a one-year booking date change for the same period. GoAir launched a “Year Long Peace of Mind” programme, allowing customers to contact the airline within a year to redeem the ticket on any GoAir flight with no charges except fare difference.