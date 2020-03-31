Ballads of the past

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Singer-producer Micah Bedford had lost a friend in a train accident, and his debut EP, Soon, I Promise, emphasises on the rough and confusing times that followed. “The reason I chose the title is that I wrote all the songs in a season where I was backing off from everything – college, stepping out, due to the incident. Despite the fact that these tracks were all spread out across different months, starting from July 2018, I was in the same state of mind throughout. Thus, the title speaks of giving more time,” says Micah, who released his three-track debut EP on March 27.

His track, Tomorrow, which he terms as one of the most simple tracks in the list, speaks of a tomorrow where one hopes to bounce back and look at the bright side of things. While tracks like Tiger Woods reflect on his foolishness and rashness, which he associates with a pro-golfer’s reputation, Postcard speaks of a relationship. “The album does speak of a healing process, I never wanted the focal point of the EP to revolve around subjects of life or mental health struggles, rather I wanted it to explain the progression, which is why the first words on the EP are on the lines of hope,” says Micah. Soon, I Promise oozes out a blend of R&B and Hip-Hop, with elements of rap breaking out through a melodic tune – Postcard – and while the lyrics express emotions of regret – Tiger Woods – the beats set a mood of hope.

Last month, Micah performed at the seventh edition of the U25 summit, a set which saw close to 600 people, all sitting down and listening to his riffs. “The whole thing was unexpected, especially performing at the main stage where my slot was in between speakers. Despite the fact that they were seated, I heard cheers and applause for the few upbeat songs.

I was extremely nervous but it was a good metric and people enjoyed it,” says the Bengaluru/ Puducherry-based singer, adding that while the ongoing pandemic has put a halt to touring plans across the music fraternity, it also becomes a phase for him to record a few singles. Elaborating on his upcoming projects, Micah says he is working alongside producers including Bengaluru-based Doc.Awes and Rae.Stones. Ask him for a timeline and he says, “Soon, I promise.”