STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ballads of the past

Tracks of Micah Bedford’s debut EP,  Soon, I Promise, speak volumes about different human emotions

Published: 31st March 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Singer-producer Micah Bedford had lost a friend in a train accident, and his debut EP, Soon, I Promise, emphasises on the rough and confusing times that followed. “The reason I chose the title is that I wrote all the songs in a season where I was backing off from everything – college, stepping out, due to the incident. Despite the fact that these tracks were all spread out across different months, starting from July 2018, I was in the same state of mind throughout. Thus, the title speaks of giving more time,” says Micah, who released his three-track debut EP on March 27.

His track, Tomorrow, which he terms as one of the most simple tracks in the list, speaks of a tomorrow where one hopes to bounce back and look at the bright side of things. While tracks like Tiger Woods reflect on his foolishness and rashness, which he associates with a pro-golfer’s reputation, Postcard speaks of a relationship. “The album does speak of a healing process, I never wanted the focal point of the EP to revolve around subjects of life or mental health struggles, rather I wanted it to explain the progression, which is why the first words on the EP are on the lines of hope,” says Micah. Soon, I Promise oozes out a blend of R&B and Hip-Hop, with elements of rap breaking out through a melodic tune – Postcard – and while the lyrics express emotions of regret – Tiger Woods – the beats set a mood of hope.

Last month, Micah performed at the seventh edition of the U25 summit, a set which saw close to 600 people, all sitting down and listening to his riffs. “The whole thing was unexpected, especially performing at the main stage where my slot was in between speakers. Despite the fact that they were seated, I heard cheers and applause for the few upbeat songs.

I was extremely nervous but it was a good metric and people enjoyed it,” says the Bengaluru/ Puducherry-based singer, adding that while the ongoing pandemic has put a halt to touring plans across the music fraternity, it also becomes a phase for him to record a few singles. Elaborating on his upcoming projects, Micah says he is working alongside producers including Bengaluru-based Doc.Awes and Rae.Stones. Ask him for a timeline and he says, “Soon, I promise.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp